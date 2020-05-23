Home

Gerald J. Dumond


1942 - 2020
Gerald J. Dumond Obituary
Gerald J. Dumond, 78, of N. Windham, CT passed away at Windham Hospital May 14, 2020. Gerald was born February 3, 1942 in Grand Isle, Maine, to the late Patrick and Mary Dumond. Along with his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his 2 brothers and 7 sisters. He is survived by his wife Linda F. Dumond of 57 years, his 3 daughters, Melissa and Rick Bailey, Dora and Larry Laudenslager, Claire and Steve Chmielecki, 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Services will be held this summer. To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 23, 2020
