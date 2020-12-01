To the Murphy family: I am very sorry for your loss. Lt. Murphy was an excellent police officer. He was a dear friend of my father, Capt. David E. McGivney. Lt. Murphy was a wonderful mentor to me. I worked under him as a Patrolman and Detective. Many times I needed advice, Lt. Murphy was there with his knowledge. He was looked up to by all who knew him.

I am sure he is now with Dad discussing old times. God bless his soul.

Ronald McGivney

Coworker