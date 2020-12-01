Gerald J. Murphy, 92, beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Marchand) Murphy, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Shady Oaks Assisted Living with Betty by his side. Gerry was born on Jan. 2, 1928, in New Britain and was the youngest of six children of the late Frederick A. and Catharine (Burkhardt) Murphy. Raised in New Britain, he graduated from New Britain High School where he played catcher on the baseball team. He then served in the United States Army during World War II. After his service, he moved to Bristol to work for Coca-Cola for nine years prior to joining the Bristol Police Department. He enjoyed a 26-year career serving as a Patrolman, Sergeant, and Lieutenant. During his career with Bristol PD, he graduated from the 97th session of the FBI National Academy. In retirement, he was employed part-time at Funk Funeral Home for 24 years. Gerry was a member of St. Gregory the Great Church, Bristol, American Legion Post 2, and the Bristol Rotary Club where he was a past president and Paul Harris fellow. He enjoyed playing tennis at Copper Ledges. He and Betty loved spending time with their many dear friends. And they enjoyed numerous sailing trips to the Caribbean with friends and family and spending time on Martha's Vineyard. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children: David Murphy and wife Pat of Bristol; and twins Laura Gerritt and husband Keith of Williston, Vt. and Steve Murphy and wife, Cynthia of Sunapee, N.H.; step-children: Dayle Wilder and husband, Donald of Ledyard, and Cynthia Turner and husband, Ray of Waterford; five grandchildren: Rick Wilder, Lori Shea, Lesley Turner, Dr. Ray Turner, and Tricia Mickiewicz; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his five siblings: William, Robert, Richard and Edmund Murphy, and Madeline Kane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. A walk-through visitation will be held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Wednesday between 4 and 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. We would like to thank all the Caregivers of Shady Oaks for their kind and friendly dedicated help. And the owner Tyson for going well over and beyond with the warm care for both Gerry and Betty. Please visit Gerry's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.