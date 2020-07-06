Gerald "Jerry" Papapietro, 61, of Monterey, Tennessee, husband of Sandra (Hebert) Papapietro, passed away on Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at his home. Jerry was born in Bristol on September 5, 1958 and was a son of the late James and Jean (Peterson) Papapietro.
Jerry honorably served in the U.S. National Guard. He was born and raised in Bristol and was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church. Jerry married the love of his life, Sandra, on June 2, 1984. Their dream was to move to the country, which they did together in 2010. They loved spending time outdoors in their little piece of paradise. Jerry was a fabulous woodworker and was known to do anything for anyone, yet never ask for help. He will be terribly missed.
In addition to his wife of 36 years, Jerry is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: James and Marcy Papapietro of New Hampshire; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat: Brutis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother: David "Corky" Papapietro; and his two sisters: Patti and Dorothy "Sis" Papapietro.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Gregory the Great Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol at 11:30AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Saturday, prior to Mass, between 9 AM and 11 AM. Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Papapietro family.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Cookeville Putnam County Animal Shelter, 2650 Gainesboro Grade, Cookeville, TN 38501 or ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
