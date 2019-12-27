|
Geraldine (Milbrandt) Arduini, 79, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on her
favorite holiday, Christmas Eve, Tuesday (December 24, 2019) with her family by
her side. Geraldine was born in Bristol on April 2, 1940 and was a daughter of the
late George and Frieda (Killian) Milbrandt.
Geraldine was born and raised in Bristol and was a life-long and dedicated
Lutheran, being a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Bristol. Geraldine was
a pioneer in her time having worked as a director for the State of Connecticut
Labor Department. Also, during her sophomore year of college, she was the
president of her sorority. She was known for her independence and strength in all
that she did, including surviving cancer for over five years. She was an avid reader,
baker and seamstress, but, above all else, she was devoted to her family. She was
an incredibly loving and supportive mother of three and grandmother of seven. She
was the rock of the family and always put everyone before herself. She will be
terribly missed by all who knew her.
Geraldine is survived by her three sons: Victor and his wife Lorie Reardon of
Glastonbury, Michael and his wife Doreen of Florida, Robert and his wife Cynthia
of Plantsville; her sister: Holly Cote of Indiana; her seven grandchildren: Jillian,
Steven and his wife Kathryn, Nicholas, Hayley, Lindsey, Chelsey, Hannah; and
several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her
three brothers: Dennis, Bruce and Jon Milbrandt.
A funeral service will be held on Monday (December 30, 2019) at St. Andrew
Lutheran Church, 1125 Stafford Ave, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial will follow at West
Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35
Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Sunday (December 29, 2019) between 1 and 3 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children's
Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607.
Please visit Geraldine's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 27, 2019