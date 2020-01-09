Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
View Map

Geraldine Elliott


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Geraldine Elliott Obituary
Gerlinde Elliott, age 78, of Terryville, Connecticut, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at her home in Terryville.Gerlinde was born November 1, 1941 in Ansbach, Germany to Arnold Mueller and Marie (Meyer) Probst.She is survived by her brother Richard Meyer of Ansbach Germany, son, Robert Probst and wife Gabriele (Endner) Probst of Lichtenau, Germany; son Norbert Littau and wife Deborah (Bouchard) Littau of Terryville; son Thorsten Littau and wife Evelyn (Losacano) Littau of Fletcher OK; daughter Joanne (Patton) Dipalma & husband Michael Dipalma of Pawtucket RI; numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and late husband Robert Elliott.Visitation hours for Gerlinde Elliott will be 5-7pm, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville, CT. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -