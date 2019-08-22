Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carlyle F. Barnes Memorial Chapel at West Cemetery
49 Pound St.
Bristol, CT
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Carlyle F. Barnes Memorial Chapel at West Cemetery
49 Pound St
Bristol, CT
View Map

Geraldine J. (Dolce) Wells


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Geraldine J. (Dolce) Wells Obituary
Geraldine J. (Dolce) Wells, 65, beloved wife of Robert K. Wells, Sr., died on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Sheriden Woods, Bristol. Born in New Britain, on Aug. 15, 1953, to Louie and Louise Marin, Geraldine later moved to Bristol. Geraldine and Robert enjoyed a happy 25-year marriage. She was known for her love of animals of all kinds.
In addition to Robert, Geraldine is survived by a son, Maximo Garcia; three step-sons, Robert, William, and Andrew Wells; four grandchildren, Isiah Garcia, Dysteny Brage, Evan, and Madison Wells; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Albert Dolce; and a sister, Sandra Jones.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Carlyle F. Barnes Memorial Chapel at West Cemetery, 49 Pound St., Bristol, between 1 to 2 p.m., a prayer service will commence at 2 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Geraldine's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now