Gerard F. Bouchard, 90, passed away December 7, 2019 in the care of Ingraham Manor, surrounded by family. Born May 20, 1929 in St. Agatha, ME. Son of the late William and Edwidge Rossignol Bouchard. He graduated from Wisdom High School, class of 1949, before attending Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, IL. He served two years in the United States Army during the Korean War. Gerry was an employee of Connecticut Light & Power for 34 years and past Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator of the Knights of Columbus Council #35. After retirement from CL&P he kept himself busy, working part time at True Value Hardware of Bristol and 11 years at Farmington Savings Bank. He leaves his wife of 60 years, Doreen (Michaud) Bouchard; two sons, Phillip Bouchard and spouse Michael Toczylowski, Paul Bouchard and wife Tammy; a daughter, Kristine Lachance and husband Mario; three grandchildren, Megan Bouchard Acuzar, Jesse Lachance, and Jake Lachance. Gerry, the "building greeter", at The Diplomat Apartments in Bristol was always friendly to newcomers in the community. Bingo and card nights were a weekly staple. He will be remembered as the sweetest man, always bringing joy to your day. We would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at both Ingraham Manor and Bristol Hospital Hospice. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, at 10am at St. Matthew Church, Church St., Forestville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org/donate. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 10, 2019