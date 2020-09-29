1/1
Gerard J. Lamontagne
Gerard J. Lamontagne, 82, of Bristol, beloved husband of Marielle (Morin) Lamontagne, died peacefully at home with his family at his side on Saturday (September 26, 2020). Gerard was born in Canada on February 19, 1938 and was a son of the late Aimee and Armoza (Parent) Lamontagne. He was raised in St. Ludger, Quebec, Canada before coming to Bristol in 1967. A self-employed carpenter, he was known as a true craftsman and built many of his own furniture pieces. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, keeping his yard neat, and meeting the guys for coffee at the McDonald's on Farmington Ave. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church, Bristol, where he served as an usher for the past 36 years. In addition to his wife of 59 years, Gerard is survived by two sons: Marco Lamontagne and wife, Tracey, of Clinton, and Bernard Lamontagne and wife, Susan, of Bristol; five brothers: Denis Lamontagne of Bristol, Roger Lamontagne of Wolcott, his twin Jean-Luc Lamontagne, Roland, and Paul-Aimee, all of Canada; two sisters: Helene and Aline Lamontagne, of Canada; four grandchildren: Kristen Lamontagne and Jonathan Apolinaris, Madeleine Lamontagne, Nicholas Desaulniers and wife, Rachel, and Justin Miller and Kriston Ronalter; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (October 2, 2020) at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Entombment will be private. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Thursday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St/, I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Please visit Gerard's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
September 29, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
