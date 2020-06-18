Gerri Lynn (Samuelson) Kilmer
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerri Lynn (Samuelson) Kilmer, 61, of Bristol passed away on June 13, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. She was born in Waterbury, CT on September 24, 1958 daughter of the late Roy Samuelson and Arline (Partiss) Lucian. She was the widow of Luther F. Kilmer Sr. Gerri grew up in Waterbury before moving to Bristol. She had a gentle and luminous spirit and was most content when she could be of service. There was never a person who was not welcome in her heart or at her table. She loved her family without reservation. Gerri also leaves her pride and joy, her sons, Paul Scott Kilmer and Luther Francis "Luke" Kilmer III both of Plainville. Also surviving are her brother Scott Samuelson (Edward) of New York, her sisters Georgia Cole(George) and Diana Murphy (Cat) of Plainville, her aunt Christine Aubrie (Mike) of Florida, niece Amy Cole(Colin) of Waterbury and Adam Cole of Manchester and Joshua Cole of Plainville. A celebration of Gerri's life will take place at a later date. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home 81 Broad Street extends their gratitude to Gerri Lynn's family for their trust. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved