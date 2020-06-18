Gerri Lynn (Samuelson) Kilmer, 61, of Bristol passed away on June 13, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. She was born in Waterbury, CT on September 24, 1958 daughter of the late Roy Samuelson and Arline (Partiss) Lucian. She was the widow of Luther F. Kilmer Sr. Gerri grew up in Waterbury before moving to Bristol. She had a gentle and luminous spirit and was most content when she could be of service. There was never a person who was not welcome in her heart or at her table. She loved her family without reservation. Gerri also leaves her pride and joy, her sons, Paul Scott Kilmer and Luther Francis "Luke" Kilmer III both of Plainville. Also surviving are her brother Scott Samuelson (Edward) of New York, her sisters Georgia Cole(George) and Diana Murphy (Cat) of Plainville, her aunt Christine Aubrie (Mike) of Florida, niece Amy Cole(Colin) of Waterbury and Adam Cole of Manchester and Joshua Cole of Plainville. A celebration of Gerri's life will take place at a later date. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home 81 Broad Street extends their gratitude to Gerri Lynn's family for their trust. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 18, 2020.