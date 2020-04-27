|
Gilman Gorneault, 82, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 6, 1937, in Van Buren, ME, son of the late Denis and Eiphemie (Bourgoin) Gorneault. Gilman was the loving husband of Marie-Anna (Veilleux) Gorneault for 64 years. He worked at General Electric and General Motors, he enjoyed helping others and working around his house in his spare time. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be missed dearly. Besides his wife Marie-Anna, he is survived by his son David Gorneault and his wife Elizabeth of Bristol; daughter Cathy Gorneault of Bristol; grandchildren Paul Gorneault and Lindsey Heinzman and her husband Eli both of Bristol; 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first son Dennis, 1 brother and 4 sisters. Services will be announced at a later date. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Gilman's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020