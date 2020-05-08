|
Gisele M. (Lareau) Blanchette, 82, of Bristol, widow of Fernand J. Blanchette, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Bristol Hospital. Gisele was born on February 26, 1938 in Notre Dame de Bois, Quebec, Canada and was one of four children of the late Arthur and Emma (Grimard) Lareau. She was raised in Notre Dame de Bois moving to Bristol in 1958. She was the longest serving crossing guard for the City of Bristol helping schoolchildren cross for 50 years until retiring last year. She enjoyed watching the Old Tyme Fiddlers perform and was a member of the Ladies of St. Ann Society and a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Bristol. Gisele is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Gilles and Gerry Blanchette of East Greenwich, RI, and Richard and Wanda Blanchette of Canal Fulton, OH; four grandchildren: Grayson Blanchette, Adam Blanchette, Joseph Dworak, and Krissie Walter; four great-grandchildren: Caden and Darek Dworak, Charlie and Carter Inniss; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her three siblings and a great-granddaughter, Kaycee Dworak. She will also be missed by her dear friend, Paul Bilodeau. Due to current restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated when all may attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Gisele's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on May 8, 2020