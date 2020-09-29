1/1
Gladys (Long) Charaette
Gladys (Long) Charette, 92, of Worcester, MA, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bristol Hospital after a short illness.
Gladys was born April 2,1928 in Fort Kent, ME, daughter of the late Adelard and Roseanna (Raymond) Long. Gladys moved to Lewiston, ME with her husband Louis Charette where she worked at Lown Shoe Factory and raised three children. She moved to CT with her family in 1969. She lost her beloved husband Louis suddenly in 1973. She found a new love and remarried in 1986 to Bernard Charette. She lived happily until Bernard passed away in 2019. She moved to Worcester, MA with her daughter and son-in-law where she lived till her death. Gladys loved spending time with her family, especially going on family vacations with her children and grandchildren, playing games with her family and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her 3 children, Linda Ciccolella and husband Richard of Worcester, MA, Ricky Charette of Terryville, CT and Debra Deltano and husband Kenneth of Southington, CT; her stepchildren, John Charette and wife Kathy and Karen Simpson and husband Steve; her grandchildren Michael, Donna, Craig, Desiree, Megan and husband Dave, Ryan and wife Sarah, Shawn and Troy; her step grandchildren Dave, Nancy, Mark and Adam; her great grandchildren Jordan, Mason, Owen, Griffin, Maeve and Lilliana; her step great grandchildren, Evan, Connor, Brooklyn, Shane and Ethan; her sisters, Jeanette Gendron, Rena Bouchard, Cecile Theriault and husband Fernando; her sisters-in-law Lorraine Long, Lucille Roy and husband Richard along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law Janice Charette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 10 AM at St. Thomas Church, Thomaston. Burial will be at 2:30 in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville on Wednesday from 6 PM to 8 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to the Heart Association, Muscular Dystrophy, Cancer Society or Diabetes Association. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
