Gladys (Owsianko) Puskarz, 90, of Forestville, passed peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday morning, Sept. 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Puskarz who passed in 1985. Gladys was born in Bristol, on Jan. 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Charles and Julia (Pustelniak) Owsianko and lived in Forestville for all of her life. She retired as a secretary with the State of Connecticut and had also worked for General Electric and Kalart Victor in Plainville. Additionally, she was the co-owner along with her husband of Henry's Hardware in Forestville. In between it all, she raised her family and had been a Cub Scouts den mother, election poll volunteer, member of St. Stanislaus Church, and their Ladies Guild. When she was not spending time with her family she could be found outside enjoying her yard.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, David Puskarz and his wife, Kathy of Bristol; John Puskarz and his wife, Izabela of West Hartford, daughter-in-law, C.J. Puskarz of Bristol; grandchildren, Cathryn Esten, Colleen Gallagher, Kim Giesing and husband, Todd, Jennifer Skitromo and husband, Kyle, Janine and Alyssa Puskarz; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Gallagher, Chloe and Zachary Giesing; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Gladys was predeceased by her son, Charles J. "Chuck" Puskarz, and by her brother, Frank Owsianko.
Calling hours will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville (Bristol). The procession will leave at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. The family expresses their sincere appreciation for the care received from the staff of Bristol Hospital and Bristol Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Bristol Hospice, 222 Main St., P.O. Box 977, Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gladys' tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019