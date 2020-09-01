1/1
Glenn Charles Landon
1939 - 2020
Glenn Charles Landon, 81, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at The Pines, Bristol. Glenn was born in Bristol on January 3, 1939 and was the son of the late Robert and Eulalia (Webster) Landon. Glenn was raised and lived in Burlington on Lake Garda most of his life before moving to Southington. Glenn served in the United States Marine Corps. Prior to retiring, he worked as a truck driver for several construction companies and was a member of the Teamsters Union. Glenn loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter, gardener, and cribbage player; but his real passion was competing in antique tractor pulls. Glenn was a member of The Farmington Valley Antique Tractor Club and a lifelong member of The Burlington Men's Club. Glenn also loved spending time with his family and particularly enjoyed watching his grandsons compete in motocross competitions. Glenn was also very meticulous when it came to his personal and work vehicles; so much so, he earned the nickname "Mr. Clean" by family and friends. Glenn sadly leaves behind his beloved and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and David P. Manchester of Bristol; a stepson, Rodney J. Bidwell of Burlington; two grandsons, Joshua G. Manchester and Scott D. Manchester both of Bristol; a sister, Roberta L. Correia of Vernon; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a very special great nephew, Jake Cichon. In addition to his parents, Glenn was predeceased by a stepson, Dean T. Bidwell; a sister, Dolores L. Turner, and his brother-in-law and best friend, Leigh Turner. Glenn also leaves a very special and significant other, Debra Fiedorczyk of Bristol along with their three fur babies: Miss Kitty, Frankie, and Sammi. The family would like to thank all the staff and employees at The Pines for their kindness, compassion, and wonderful care that was given to Glenn. Funeral services with military honors will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. Funk Funeral Home, is honored to serve the Landon family. Please visit Glenn's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 1, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
