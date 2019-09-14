Home

Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358

Gloria (Dumond) Broadwell


1936 - 2019
Gloria (Dumond) Broadwell Obituary
Gloria (Dumond) Broadwell, 83, of Terryville, widow of Delbert L. Broadwell, passed away Thursday at Bristol Hospital. Gloria was born June 7, 1936, in Lille, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Marie (Albert) Dumond. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Gloria loved to cook and bake especially babka and bread.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathie Middleton of Terryville, Carol Lang and her husband, Howard of Terryville; her brother, Gerald Dumond of North Windham, Conn.; her grandchildren, Jeremy Middleton and Jonathan Middleton, Jolene Cahill, Emily Nieves, and Cathryn Bycoski. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Plymouth Community Food Pantry, 20 Dewey Ave., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019
