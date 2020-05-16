Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Committal
Monday, May 18, 2020
St. Joseph Cemetery,
Bristol, CT
View Map

Gloria M. (Vaillancourt) DeForge


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gloria M. (Vaillancourt) DeForge Obituary
Gloria M. (Vaillancourt) DeForge, 77, of Burlington, widow of Thomas J. DeForge, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home. Gloria was born in Bristol on January 15, 1943 and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Hernelle (Deprey) Vaillancourt. She was raised in Bristol where she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. She moved to Burlington after her marriage to Tom where they raised their family. She worked for Bristol Savings Bank and the Burlington Town Hall. Gloria enjoyed the beach and bird-watching and always attended her sons' sporting events. Gloria is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: James and Claudine DeForge of Burlington and Daniel and Cristina DeForge of Durham, NC; her sister: Lorraine Clauss of Bristol; five grandchildren: Sterling Holt, Cristina DeForge, Wyatt Brown, Cullen and Everett DeForge; a great-granddaughter: Riley Holt; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by infant Joseph. Due to current restrictions, Gloria a private committal and burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol on Monday, May 18, 2020. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the DeForge family. Please visit Gloria's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -