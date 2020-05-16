|
Gloria M. (Vaillancourt) DeForge, 77, of Burlington, widow of Thomas J. DeForge, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at home. Gloria was born in Bristol on January 15, 1943 and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Hernelle (Deprey) Vaillancourt. She was raised in Bristol where she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. She moved to Burlington after her marriage to Tom where they raised their family. She worked for Bristol Savings Bank and the Burlington Town Hall. Gloria enjoyed the beach and bird-watching and always attended her sons' sporting events. Gloria is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: James and Claudine DeForge of Burlington and Daniel and Cristina DeForge of Durham, NC; her sister: Lorraine Clauss of Bristol; five grandchildren: Sterling Holt, Cristina DeForge, Wyatt Brown, Cullen and Everett DeForge; a great-granddaughter: Riley Holt; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by infant Joseph. Due to current restrictions, Gloria a private committal and burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol on Monday, May 18, 2020. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the DeForge family. Please visit Gloria's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 16, 2020