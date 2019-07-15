Services Dupont Funeral Home 25 Bellevue Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 582-8129 Guimont R. "Frenchie" Carrier

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Guimont R. "Frenchie" Carrier, 73, of Bristol beloved husband of Ellen Haviland Carrier, passed away peacefully at home on July 13, 2019, twelve days before their 48th wedding anniversary, July 24.

Frenchie was born on the family farm on Dec. 27, 1945, in St. Honore de Shenley, Quebec, Canada, the second son of the late Evariste and Simone (Blais) Carrier. In 1960, Frenchie moved to Hartford. He is a 1964 graduate of Hartford Public High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps immediately upon high school graduation. He served in Vietnam from June 1966 to July 1967 where he earned a Purple Heart. He earned an Associate Degree in Data Processing from Hartford State Technical College. He was employed by The Hartford Insurance Group for 28 years. He worked in the Electronics Department at Walmart. He was employed by the Bristol Board of Ed as a paraprofessional at Bristol Eastern High School for 17 years. Frenchie served as a leader of Cub Scout Pack 6 at Jennings School. He was also a regular volunteer at the Meals for Neighbors at Zion Lutheran Church. He was a member of Bristol Baptist Church for 34 years, where he taught Sunday School, sang tenor in the choir, played hand bells and served on the Boards of Deacons and Trustees. He has been a member of First Congregational Church for three years where he enjoyed being part of the Fellowship Committee.

Besides his wife he is survived by two sons, Christian and David Carrier; two brothers, Romeo (Vivian) and Even (Germaine) Carrier; two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Robert) Taylor and Ann Suarez; three nephews, John and Dr. Timothy Suarez and Michael Carrier; two nieces, Tammy Carrier and Jennifer O'Brien. He also leaves his very special cousin, Ruth Boss.

Frenchie requested that anyone who wants to buy flowers please do so and then give them to those folks who are home bound. Donations may be made to the , N.E. Division & Co., 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067; Forgotten Felines, 153 Horse Hill Road Westbrook, CT; or Meals for Neighbors Zion Lutheran Church 27 Judd Street, Bristol, CT. A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church, 31 Maple St., in Bristol on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m., with Rev Kristen Kleiman officiating. Wear your bright colors, especially pink. Published in The Bristol Press from July 15 to July 16, 2019