|
|
Harriet Grindle Gaidis, 88, passed away Monday, April 13, at Bristol Hospital with complications from Alzheimer's. She was the wife of the beloved late Alfred Gaidis. She was born and raised in Bristol, Conn. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Vera Grindle. She was the last surviving sibling of 7, Barbara Seiler, Mary Zipp, Connie, Sonny, Sam and Fred Grindle. She spent 6 years of love and laughter with her husband Alfred before his death in 2006. Several nieces and a couple nephews, Mark and Steven Seiler, who showed their love, helping her through this terrible disease. A caring, loving lady, who was the life of the party at family gatherings. She loved dancing and dressing up. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. There will be no services per her request. Memorial donations can be made to the church in her honor at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1860, Bristol, CT 06010-1860.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 17, 2020