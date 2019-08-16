|
|
Harry J. Fiorillo, 88, husband of Hilda (Dorris) Fiorillo of Bristol, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born on April 20, 1931, in Bristol, Conn., the son of the late Louis Fiorillo. Harry was a U.S. Army Airborne veteran, having completed 15 jumps and a retired Bristol Public School teacher.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children and their spouses, Carol (Maury) McDermott, John Fiorillo, Janet (Joseph) McGrath, Jeffery (Pam) Fiorillo, and Robert Fiorillo; his grandchildren, Charles, Casey, John Joseph, Sarah, Kellie, Krista, Kimberly, Jordan, Jennifer, Michael, and Jon Matthew; his great-grandchildren, Owenn, Griffin, Sophia, Charlotte, Dylann, Isla, Sayer, Lachlan, Bristyl, Austin, and Elizabeth; god-daughter, Karen Mott, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol, from 4 until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. directly at The Parish of St. Francis de Sales, Church of St. Anthony, 111 School St., Bristol, Conn., followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, for the burial with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or online https://www.diabetes.org. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Harry's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019