Helen (Sczawinski) Hintz passed on peacefully at Noble Horizons, in Salisbury, CT on June 9, 2020 just days after celebrating her 89th birthday. Her last hours were an outpouring of love and support from the many friends / caregivers she had made at Noble, her home for the last seven years. They all added such value to her life, as she did to theirs with her open-door policy, her willingness to listen, and to share her hugs and kisses, both the person to person ones, and as of late, the Hershey ones. It was said in many different ways that Helen "makes it rewarding for us to come in to work each day". Helen lived most of her life in Bristol and in Terryville, CT, where she was born on June 4, 1931 to Helen (Parciak) and Walter Sczawinski, and lived with her loving brothers, Raymond and Wadtz, all who have predeceased her. Helen was married for 35 years to Frederick Hintz of Bristol, also to Peter Driscoll, of Greenwich, CT in the earlier years. A life-long caring for others was a staple in her life as she went on to be an elementary school teacher for over forty years. She especially enjoyed teaching children to read and was a prolific reader throughout her life. Helen attended Central Connecticut Teachers College and received her master's degree there at the age of 52. She always enjoyed learning, as well as teaching, and had a sharp inquiring mind, up until her last days. Helen was a very humble person, and one who always felt deeply for the underdogs, the oppressed people of the world, children and minorities, felt strongly about fair play, equal rights and justice for all. She wanted to save every stray dog and cat, and she did for many. One special cat, Annie, who wandered the halls of the nursing home, sensed that and adopted Helen as her own. Helen developed a very special friendship with Claire Carney, of Wethersfield, CT. They shared many a theater dates in Hartford, and, Glenn Miller Orchestra concerts. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Noreen Driscoll, granddaughter, Shana Sullivan and great grandson, Zachary Sullivan, now of Cannan, for her wit, her warm hugs and relentless search for eagles in the sky! Her son, Peter Driscoll, and grandson, Dylan from Lake Worth, FL also mourn her passing. Grandson, Ben Breslauer, from Crested Butte, CO will see his loving grandmother in the flight of the eagles in the mountains. There will be a private graveside service, and a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 12, at 1pm at her daughter's home at 40 High St, Canaan, CT. Memorial donations in her name can be made to the Jane Lloyd Fund, ? Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, 800 N Main St, Sheffield, MA 01257 or to the Noble Horizons Employee Fund, 17 Cobble Rd, Salisbury, CT 06068. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Helen's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 13, 2020.