|
|
Helen (Domrad) Johnson, 96, of New Britain, passed away Aug. 1, 2019, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving children, Richard Vieira of Plainville, Janet (and Ty) Gagnon of New Britain, Madelene (and Don) Swanner of Scott City, Mo., Nancy (and Brian) Youmans of New Britain, and Robert (and Nadine) Vieira of New Britain. She was also predeceased by her husband, and a son, John Vieira.
A time of visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain. Funeral services will begin Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. the funeral home, followed by her funeral liturgy at 11 a.m. in St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Church of St. Jerome, 1010 Slater Road, New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hartford Healthcare at Home (Hospice Care). (Envelopes will be available at the funeral home) Please visit the website for additional information, including directions and messages.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019