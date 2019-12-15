Home

Helen (Stankiewicz) Kalinowski

Helen (Stankiewicz) Kalinowski In Memoriam
Helen (Stankiewicz) Kalinowski, widow of George J. Kalinowski, R.Ph., and mother of George M. Kalinowski, R.Ph., passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Ingraham Manor in Bristol, CT, after a lengthy illness.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be alongside her husband in the Stankiewicz family plot, at the St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington, CT. For condolence messages, please visit Helen's guestbook at www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
