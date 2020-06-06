Helen (Selwa) Potowniak
1922 - 2020
Mrs. Helen (Selwa) Potowniak, 98, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late John M. Potowniak, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020 at The Pines of Bristol.
Helen was born on March 30, 1922 in West Rutland, Vermont the daughter of the late John and Antoinette (Karp) Selwa. Helen worked at E. Ingram's Company and Bussman's Company for many years before she retired from Bussman's.
Helen leaves her son, John Peter Potowniak of Southington. Two grandchildren: Karen Power and her husband James of Terryville and Thomas Gardner and his fiancée Darlene of Wolcott. Eight great-grandchildren Matthew Gardiner, Emily Moore and her husband Adrien, Adam Power and his fiancée Alicia, Tyler Power, Jason Gardiner, Lindsay Garner, Samantha Gardner and Abigail Gardiner. Helen also leaves behind four great-great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Leighton and Jackson.
Helen was predeceased by her daughter, Florence Gardiner, a grandson, Damon Gardiner and her brothers and sisters.
We like to thank the Pines for the excellent care they took care of Helen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives may meet at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol on Monday from 8:45 to 9:30.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
08:45 - 09:30 AM
Dunn Funeral Home
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
June 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jeffrey F. Meyer and the Staff of Dunn Funeral Home
