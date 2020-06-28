Helene (Wolinski) Fray
1932 - 2020
Helene (Wolinski) Fray, 88, of Bristol, CT passed away June 27, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late John H. Fray. They were married in Terryville in 1954.They raised their loving son, Dominic J. Fray who passed away.

Born in Paris, France, on June 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Paul and Louise (Lubinski) Wolinski,
she had been a resident of Bristol since 1953 and was employed for 25 years at New Departure Hyatt Division of General Motors before she retired in 1988. She is survived by a sister, Irene Chelchowski of Terryville, many nieces an nephews including Vivian and Ed, Jeane and Gary, Mary and Tom, Halina and David, John, Henry, Barbara, Marc, Julia and David, and Bobbie. Great nephews and niece Seth, Jason and Jennifer. Great great great nephews Logan and Rainier. Special friends Victoria and Tracy. She had many loving cats and dogs for companions over the years, and the last cat was Grace. Service will be held on July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Animal Rescue Foundation 366 Main St. Terryville, CT 06786. Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.
WWW.Dunnfh.com

Published in The Bristol Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
191 West Street
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-9219
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jeffrey F. Meyer and the Staff of Dunn Funeral Home
