Henry (Hank) Robert Rudzinski Sr., 82, passed away peacefully with his loving and devoted wife Raffaella
(Rae) by his side on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born September 20, 1937 in Terryville, he was the son of the
late Henry Paul Rudzinski and Valerie (Kleczykowski) Rudzinski.
Hank was a longtime resident of Bristol and a graduate of St. Stanislaus School and Bristol High School
Class of 1955. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the Battleship Iowa. After his
service in the Navy, he married his high school sweetheart Raffaella (Rae) Massarelli. Hank held many
positions over his life including working for the City of Bristol where he retired in 1985. He also was an
accomplished stone mason. His masonry talent can be seen in many locations throughout Bristol. He
also owned Hank's Tackle in Terryville and Drop Anchor in Southington.
Hank had a great love and compassion for animals, especially his dogs Moxie (I), Moxie (II), and his
granddaughter's dogs Thor and Cookie. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and was known for his
impressive tomato plants. Hank was proud and passionate of his Polish heritage. He also enjoyed
making wine in his homemade wine cellar. Hank was an avid saltwater fisherman and was a proud
member of the Lucky 13 Cod Fishing Club.
Hank is survived by his wife of 62 years Rae, his three sons, Henry Jr. and his wife Kim, Robert (Bob) and
his fiancée Lynne, Paul and his fiancée Rosita, his five grandchildren, Krystle and her husband Chris, Ryan
and his fiancée Tina, Nicole and her husband Bernie, Lauren and her husband Charles (CJ), Alexandria
(Alex), and his great granddaughter Maggie.
Due to the circumstances, a private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 8, 2020