Herbert F. Tonn, 91, of Burlington, passed away peacefully at home on June 19 surrounded by family. Herb is finally home with his Heavenly Father. Born on March 13, 1929 in Bristol on the family farm on Chippens Hill, he was the son of the late Fredrick and Elsie (Behrendt) Tonn. He is survived by his wife Arlene (Bunny) of 68 years, son Peter, daughter Linda Beaudoin, and predeceased by son Paul. He is also survived by a sister Louise Winter and her husband Brian. He was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor, (Ellie) of Illinois, and brother Lawrence of Minnesota. Herb is also survived by two daughter-in-laws, Holly and Roxanne Tonn, and son-in-law, Larry Beaudoin. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, Jonathan, Jordan (and wife Aubri), and Jill, Matthew (and wife Tiffany), and Andrew Tonn, Ethan, and Caleb Beaudoin. Three great grandchildren round out the family, Jonah, Savana, and Sienna. Herb was a life long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, serving in many capacities. After graduating from Immanuel's day school, he moved on to Bristol Technical School where he graduated as the valedictorian. He went on to two more years of technical school, got married, then got drafted into the army for two years. Upon his return from the army he began a career at what was then SNET, the telephone company, where he stayed for over 30 years. Meanwhile, in his spare time, he founded Tonn's Orchard, our family farm. It began with strawberries and assorted animals, growing into a peach and apple orchard, weekly farmer's markets, and a selfserve stand in the driveway. He was proud to see his farming legacy live on in the store that now stands next door to his house, Tonn's Marketplace.

A celebration of Herb's life will be held on June 24 at 10 am at Immanuel Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Orphan Grain Train c/o Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 8 Maple St. Terryville, CT 06786, whose tremendous help in his last weeks of life was greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store