Herve (Harvey) Ringuette, 85, beloved husband of Agatha (Aggie) Ringuette of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Harvey was born in St. Anne, New Brunswick, Canada on February 18, 1935, son of the late Louis and Anna (Sirois) Ringuette, and resided in Southington for the past 16 years. Harvey moved to Connecticut in 1958, where he met and married Aggie, and raised his family in Bristol, CT. Harvey worked at Fafnir Bearing in New Britain, CT as a Certified Mangaflex Inspector, and retired after 34 years of service. After retirement, he and Agatha moved to Florida for 11 years, before moving back to CT in 2007. Harvey was an avid card player, especially Charlemagne, and enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling. Besides his wife of 58 years, Harvey leaves his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Roxanne Ringuette of Bristol, granddaughter, Robyn Ringuette and her fiancé, Joseph Pugliano of Cromwell, step brother and wife, Paul (James) and Tina Albert of Southington and his special caregiver, Dawn Desmarais of Bristol, along with many nieces and nephews. Harvey was predeceased by his son, Keith Ringuette, and brothers, Lionel, Robert, Edward and Sylvio Ringuette and sisters, Hilda Cormier, Sylvia Martin and Felexine LoRondeau. Services will be private.

