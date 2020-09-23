Immaculate "Mackie" Desimini passed away on Tuesday September 22, 2020. She was born in the Bronx, NY, the daughter of the late Carmine and Theresa (Gariano) Rinaldi. The Desimini family moved to Connecticut in 1965. Mackie started working at Plainville Trust Bank in Unionville, CT and various other banks throughout the years until her retirement in 2001. She married Vito "Willy" Desimini in 1965 and celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2005. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Vito in 2005 and her two sons, Frederick in 2008 and Carmine in 2002. Mackie is survived by her cousins: Mackie Sandstrom and family, Barbara Vanasse and family, Michael Rinaldi and family; daughter-in-law Julie Desimini and dear friends Marie Govotski, Barbara Letiza and Marianne Grace. A special thank you to Clare Sandstrom for her love and support. Mackie was a member and past President of The OSIA Club and was a volunteer at Edgewood School, Bristol Hospital and the Bristol Senior Center. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 2 PM until 5 PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols, in addition please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration to occupancy limits at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday September 25, 2020 at 10 AM, directly at St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Parish of St. Francis de Sales, 180 Laurel Street, Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Mackie's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com