|
|
Irene (Belanger) Murray, 72, of Bristol, widow of Richard Murray, passed away February 11, 2020 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. Born on January 25, 1948 in Portland, ME, she was a daughter of the late William and Priscilla (Smart) Belanger. Irene worked as a Phlebotomist for 30 years for Bristol Hospital. Throughout her life, she was a devout Baptist. Most recently, she was a member of the Hillside Community Church in Bristol. Irene adored her grandchildren very much and spent a great amount of time with them. Irene is survived by her son Timothy Reeves of Lawrenceburg, TN; three daughters and a son-in-law Tammie Saucier and her husband Gordon Smith of Canajoharie, NY, Lisa England of Bixby, OK, and Kimberly Reeves of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters and brothers-in-law Mary and Glen Devoe of Southington, CT and Nancy and Brad Pike of Burlington, CT; seventeen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Irene was predeceased by her son Thomas Reeves, Jr. and her sisters Eileen Burns, Martha Belanger, and Jeanette Belanger. Services will be held at a later date and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or by visiting www.dementiasociety.org/donate. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 14, 2020