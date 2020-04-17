|
Irene Bozek Simpson, 89, of Rochester, VT, and longtime resident of Forestville, CT, passed away peacefully on April 13th, 2020 at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, VT. Born in New Britain, CT on June 8th, 1930, she was the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Bozek. She was predeceased by her adoring husband, George, and her siblings Stanley Bozek, Dr. Jerome Bozek, and Emily Nejfelt. She is survived by three children - Meg Hudson and her husband Jay of Gaysville, VT, Brian Simpson and his wife Kathy of Quincy, MA, and George Simpson and his wife Nancy of Pittsfield, VT. She was known as "Gram" by her six grandchildren – Jeremy (and Lindsey) Hudson, CJ (and Emily) Hudson, Patrick (and Lea) Hudson, Max Simpson, Geoff Simpson, and Matthew Simpson. Irene also left behind four great-grandchildren.
Irene grew up in Forestville and graduated from Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene. Irene met George shortly thereafter and married in 1953. They raised their family in Forestville, in the home they shared for over 60 years. She was an active member of their community and Saint Matthew Catholic Church. Upon retiring in the early 90s, she greatly enjoyed hosting holidays for the family and summers with the grandchildren. After George's passing in 2014, she moved to the familiar countryside of Vermont to live near her children and took residence at Park House, a senior living community in Rochester, where she found fast friends. She will be remembered by so many as lively, loving, and kind.
The family would like to thank Park House for the years of support and friendship to Irene and Gifford Medical Center's nursing staff for the special care in recent weeks through these difficult times.
Graveside memorial services will be held at a later date at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Bristol, CT. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph, VT. Contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Park House, PO Box 4, Rochester, VT 05767. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 17, 2020