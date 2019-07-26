|
Isabelle (Tremblay-LaRocque) Junod, 87, of Margate, Fla., widow of Philippe LaRocque and Bruce Junod, died on July 23, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Isabelle was born on May 30,1932, in St. Albans,Vt., and was the daughter of Amedee Tremblay and Marie Reine Poulin. Recently moved to Florida after approx. 20 years in Bristol. She enjoyed watching classic movies, playing word search, and doing puzzles.
Isabelle is survived by three sons, Michael LaRocque and wife, Janice, of Bristol, Marc LaRocque of Abilene, Texas and Alan LaRocque and wife, Corey, of Kent; two daughters, Colette Anderson of Margate, Fla., and Celeste Krenicki of Terryville; a sister, Evangeline LaRocque of Highgate Center, Vt.; sister-in-law, Madeline Tremblay of Essex Junction, Vt., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Tony Tremblay and Joseline Tremblay and sister, Norma Le Blanc. She was also predeceased by grandson, Brian Krenicki of Terryville.
We would also like to mention and thank Edna Pinto of Bristol of being a great friend and caregiver of our Mom for many years.
There will be a family graveside service in Vermont, not yet determined. If a remembrance donation would like to be made in her name she thought very highly of .
