1/1
Jacqueline (Sirois) Hart
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline (Sirois) Hart, 80, of Terryville, widow of Robert J. Hart, passed away Monday July 13, 2020 at home.
Jacqueline was born September 4, 1939 in Limestone, ME, daughter of the late Gilbert J. and Mary (Curless) Sirois. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former O. Z. Gedney CO. She was a member of St. Casimir Church Terryville. Jacqueline loved the dog track, the beach, the casino, bowling and had a true fondness for ice cream, but her true passion was her family; whom she cherished and generously gave her time and love, always ready with a homemade meal, always time for a visit and family games.
She leaves: her sons, Robert J. Hart and his wife Bonnie, Ernest E. Hart and his wife Janel and Michael J. Hart and his wife Kristen; her daughter, Robin Hart; her brother Linwood Sirois; her sister Diane Johnson; her grandchildren, Nicole, Ashley, Emily, Michael, Vinton and Valerie; her great grandchildren, Riley, Gunnar and Freya, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday 4 PM at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville and calling hours will follow the service until 6:30 p.m. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved