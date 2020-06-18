James C. Wheeler
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James C. Wheeler, 72, of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on July 12, 1947 in Southington, the son of the late Ralph and Louise (DePaulo) Wheeler. Jim had worked for Rand Cleaners for many years. He also had worked part-time for St. Joseph's Polish Society in Bristol. Jim loved doing cross-word puzzles and playing the lottery but most of all he enjoyed being with his friends and family.
He is survived by his sister Patricia Bradley of Port St. Lucie, FL and Robert R. Wheeler of Southington as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sisters Ruth McIntyre, and Dorothy Michaud.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 19 from 9:30-11:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. with a service at 11:30 am.
Burial will be at Lake Avenue Cemetery in Bristol.
For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved