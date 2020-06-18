James C. Wheeler, 72, of Southington, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on July 12, 1947 in Southington, the son of the late Ralph and Louise (DePaulo) Wheeler. Jim had worked for Rand Cleaners for many years. He also had worked part-time for St. Joseph's Polish Society in Bristol. Jim loved doing cross-word puzzles and playing the lottery but most of all he enjoyed being with his friends and family.
He is survived by his sister Patricia Bradley of Port St. Lucie, FL and Robert R. Wheeler of Southington as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sisters Ruth McIntyre, and Dorothy Michaud.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 19 from 9:30-11:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. with a service at 11:30 am.
Burial will be at Lake Avenue Cemetery in Bristol.
For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 18, 2020.