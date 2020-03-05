|
|
James E. Wing, 75, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at THOCC in
New Britain. He was the husband of the late Sheila (Dorn) Wing.
He was born in Brattleboro, VT on July 14, 1944, the son of the late Edward B. and
Fern C. (Garland) Wing. He was a US Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War. Prior
to his retirement Jim was employed as a truck driver for Mutual Biscuit Co.
He is survived by his children James E. Wing Jr. and his wife Angela of Torrington
and Roger C. Wing of Bristol as well as several nieces and nephews. He was
predeceased by two brothers Gerald Lee Wing and Roger Wing.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 am at the
DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial with Military
honors will be at Oak Hill Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5-7 pm.
For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 5, 2020