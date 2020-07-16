James Frank DeCarolis Sr., 71 of Tempe, Arizona and former Bristol resident passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020. He was born in Bristol, CT on June 6, 1949. He was the son of James and Winifred (MacDonald) DeCarolis. He was the husband of Susan (Bruce) DeCarolis for thirty years. Besides his sister Linda DeCarolis of Bristol, CT., he is survived by five sons. James (Jay) DeCarolis Jr. of Gilbert, Arizona, Justin DeCarolis and Darin DeCarolis of Harwinton, CT., Devin DeCarolis and Derek DeCarolis of Lakewood, Colorado and two grandchildren, Anabelle and Molly DeCarolis of Harwinton, CT., and one niece Alyssa Brown of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Jim was a wonderful and generous man with many talents. He was Owner/President of All Wire Forming Machinery, Inc. for twenty-five plus years. He designed and built his dream home in Florida then moved to Montana for ten years. He also resided in Nevada and Arizona. He loved to travel the country in his Air-Stream travel trailer with his wife, Susan and their beloved dog, Sage. His favorite states where Montana and Maine.

We will surely miss his knowledge, love and compassion. A memorial service is planned by his family at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Foundation.

