James G. Culver, 63, of Terryville, passed away on Sunday, December
15, 2019 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. James was born on
October 30, 1956 in Bristol and was the son of Doris (Lemelin) Culver
and the late Gordon J. Culver. James was an amazing care giver to his father, until he passed away,
and to his mother until his illness wouldn't allow him to anymore. He
will be terribly missed. In addition to his mother, James is survived by his sister: Lori D'Amato
and her husband Edward Jr. of Bristol; his two nephews: Anthony
D'Amato and his wife Cara, Joseph D'Amato; and his great-nephew: Leo
D'Amato. The family would like to extend a special thank you to James' care
givers at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center, including Sandy and
Christine Clark. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk
Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting the family with
arrangements. Please visit James' memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 18, 2019