James L. Lamothe
1953 - 2020
James L. Lamothe, 66, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. He was born in New Britain on December 15, 1953 and was the oldest son of the late Germain and Lorraine (Roy) Lamothe. Jim lived in Bristol most of his life and was a parishioner of St. Ann Church, Bristol. A talented craftsman and carpenter, he owned Construction by James, working in Connecticut and Rhode Island. He enjoyed fishing and sports. Jim is survived by his brother: John Lamothe of Alaska; his three sisters: Susan Fitzmorris and her husband Larry of Rhode Island, Jeanne Dosch of Alaska, Marie Lamothe of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother: Tom Lamothe. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 is honored to serve the Lamothe family. Please visit James' memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
August 21, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
