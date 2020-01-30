|
|
James O'Neill, age 61, of Dublin, Ireland died peacefully in his sleep on January 18th. He leaves behind his loving partner, Elizabeth Plunkett, his heartbroken children, Mark (Helen), Jill Mooney (Alan), & Eoin (Emma), his adored grandchildren, Amelia, Aria & Joshua Mooney and Baby O"Neill due in May.
He was the son of the late Gus & Bridget O'Neill and loving baby brother to his 11 siblings, including Hugh (Geraldine) O'Neill & Mary (Ken) Benoit of Bristol CT. He was the crazy, fun loving uncle to 27 nieces and nephews who loved their thrilling rides in his ' Limo'.
James was a Sound Engineer for Irish Television (RTE) where he made many lasting friendships. He loved playing golf, was a talented photographer who captured beautiful photos of all our special occasions, and was the life of the party getting everyone singing with his guitar playing. He was a friend to everyone, was loved by all and will be missed terribly by his family and many, many friends.
The funeral was held in Dublin on Jan 23rd
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 30, 2020