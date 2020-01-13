|
|
James P. Micari, 84 of Centerville, MA formerly of West Hartford, CT passed away on
December 26, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Bristol, CT on September 30,
1935. He was predeceased by his parents Peter S. Micari and Albina Pleva Micari.
James is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet Soucy Micari; children, Matthew Micari
of Jamaica Plains, MA and Monica Ames and son-in-law Scott Ames of East Sandwich,
MA; grandchildren Madelyn, Spencer and Grace Ames of East Sandwich, MA; and
brother Peter P. Micari and wife Patricia Micari of Tolland, CT.
James was a graduate of Bristol High School and the University of Hartford. He served
in the United States Air Force for four years. He spent his working career in the machine
tool industry in sales. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling and playing cards.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
A funeral mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of
Victory Church, 230 South Main St., Centerville, MA. His remains will be interred at a
later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.
For online condolences and directions please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com .
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 13, 2020