Jane E. Perry
1941 - 2020
Jane E. Perry, 79, of Bristol, widow of Michael Dombroski, died on Thursday (September 17, 2020) at home. Jane was born in New York on August 20, 1941 and was a daughter of the late Ernest and Frances (Dugan) Taylor. She was raised in the Bronx and Mastic Beach, Long Island graduating from William Floyd High School before attending college. A Bristol resident since 1973, she worked at Home Depot and Adams IGA. She was an avid reader, loved to play Yahtzee, was an avid gardener to the end, and especially enjoyed her time playing hide-and-go-seek with her great grandson, Anthony. Jane is survived by a daughter: Lisa Bridges of Bristol; five grandchildren: Ray and Jon Rivera, Coral Valentine, Lake Buckner, and Robert Bridges IV; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, MaryBeth Fiorvante, and siblings: Barbara LaMar and James Taylor. Funeral services and burial will be private. The family offers a special thanks to Bristol Hospital Hospice especially Michelle and Paige, along with Chaplain Ken Smith. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Jane's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 23, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
