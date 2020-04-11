|
|
Jane Esther (Atwood) Miskey, 82, of Terryville, wife of John "Jack" Miskey passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center, Bristol. Jane was born November 4, 1937 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late Albert W. and Esther (Aspinall) Atwood. Prior to her retirement she was employed as an operator for SNET. In addition to her husband Jack she is survived by her sons, Terrence Wayne Miskey and Kevin James Dante Miskey both of CO; her daughter, Crystal Ann Phelps of Torrington; her brothers, Richard Atwood of TN, and A. William Atwood and his wife Carol of Terryville; her sister, Alison A. Reed of Terryville; her grandchildren, Mathew, Erica, Jordon, Emily, Cheryl and Steven; her great grandchildren, Jocelyn and Dante and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Jane's life will be held at a later date. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 11, 2020