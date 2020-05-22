|
|
Janet Roberge Gelbar, wife of Donald Edward Gelbar, passed away on May 18, 2020. She was 94 years old. Born January 11, 1926 in Bristol, CT., she was the daughter of Joseph Alphonse Roberge and Marie Louise Dallaire. Janet grew up on the family dairy farm located on Stafford Ave. Her brother, Leo Roberge established the Roberge Dairy milk bottling plant and ice cream bar in 1926 on Stafford Ave, Bristol. Janet attended Bristol schools and a Catholic boarding school in Putnam, Connecticut. After graduation, she returned home and worked in the ice cream bar. Upon Donald's return from World War II, Janet and Donald were married at St. Matthews Church in Forestville, CT on May 25, 1946. After marriage Janet and Donald purchased a house on Stonecrest Drive in Bristol where they lived for 70 years and raised their four children. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; her parents; her brothers, Rene, Odilon (Bidou), Aorelien (Harold), Leo, Fernand (Freddie), Paul, and Joseph; and her sisters, Irene, Marie Rose, Laurette, and Florinette (Flo). Three other siblings passed away in early childhood. Janet is survived by her children and their spouses: Lynn & Michael Ward of Las Vegas, NV, Tim and Kathy Gelbar of Clover, SC, Danny and Susan Gelbar of Enfield and Bruce & Monica Gelbar of Torrington; her 11 grandchildren, Melissa, Christine, Kimberly, Michelle, Roxanne, Diana, Amy, Nicholas, Teressa, Jasmine, and Michael; and 10 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be private with immediate family only. Memorial contributions may be made to the (www.alz.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Janet's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 22, 2020