Janet (Regnaire) Pinette, age 74, passed away Oct. 12, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Pinette of Bristol and Lucille and Lionel Regnaire of Southington.
Janet lived in Bristol most of her life, and for the past two years resided in South Carolina with her daughter and son-in-law, Monique and Michael Rossow. In addition, Janet leaves behind her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Thomas Deprey of Southington; two granddaughters, Shelbi Burns of Bristol and Miriah Rossow of Nebraska, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Janet was a devoted wife, loving mother, sister and a doting grandmother who improved every life she touched.
Graveside services will be held at St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington, on Nov. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019