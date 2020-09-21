1/1
Jay A. Pellegrini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay A. Pellegrini passed away 9/15/2020 after a lengthy illness in Mandeville, La. He was born April 7, 1939 in Bristol CT. to Julius and Eleanor Pellegrini, lifelong residents of Bristol. He is survived by his Brother Terry of Osprey, Fl; his five children and numerous grand and great grand children. He was a 1957 graduate of Bristol High School and Boy of the year at the Bristol Boy's club. After graduating from the Univ of Miami ( Fl ), he became a very successful insurance agent, who along with his partner had a large insurance practice covering Florida, Louisiana, and most of the southeast. The business continues today under the tutelage of his sons, Jay Jr. and Gregory. Although he was away from Bristol most of his life, he still remained close to his many High School friends, returning often on visits. Please make donations in his name to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved