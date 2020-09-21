Jay A. Pellegrini passed away 9/15/2020 after a lengthy illness in Mandeville, La. He was born April 7, 1939 in Bristol CT. to Julius and Eleanor Pellegrini, lifelong residents of Bristol. He is survived by his Brother Terry of Osprey, Fl; his five children and numerous grand and great grand children. He was a 1957 graduate of Bristol High School and Boy of the year at the Bristol Boy's club. After graduating from the Univ of Miami ( Fl ), he became a very successful insurance agent, who along with his partner had a large insurance practice covering Florida, Louisiana, and most of the southeast. The business continues today under the tutelage of his sons, Jay Jr. and Gregory. Although he was away from Bristol most of his life, he still remained close to his many High School friends, returning often on visits. Please make donations in his name to a charity of your choice
.