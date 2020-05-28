Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

Jayne S. (Sibley) Morley


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Jayne S. (Sibley) Morley Obituary
Jayne S. (Sibley) Morley, 73, of Bristol, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Ingraham Manor. Jayne was born in Bristol on November 14, 1946 and was a daughter of the late Leon Sibley and Margaret (Nolan) Sibley Daniels and step-daughter of the late Merwin Daniels. She was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. She lived for 26 years in Palo Alto, CA before returning to Bristol in 1997. She formerly worked for Bayer Co. in Berlin. Jayne was a cat lover and an avid reader. She is survived by three sisters: Deborah Pirog of Bristol, Margaret Becker of Burlington, and Sheila LaFreniere of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, funeral services and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Jayne's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -