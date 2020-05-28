|
|
Jayne S. (Sibley) Morley, 73, of Bristol, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Ingraham Manor. Jayne was born in Bristol on November 14, 1946 and was a daughter of the late Leon Sibley and Margaret (Nolan) Sibley Daniels and step-daughter of the late Merwin Daniels. She was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. She lived for 26 years in Palo Alto, CA before returning to Bristol in 1997. She formerly worked for Bayer Co. in Berlin. Jayne was a cat lover and an avid reader. She is survived by three sisters: Deborah Pirog of Bristol, Margaret Becker of Burlington, and Sheila LaFreniere of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, funeral services and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the family. Please visit Jayne's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 28, 2020