Jeannette "Jackie" (Hemond) Damon, 100, of Bristol, widow of Alden L. Damon, passed away on Oct. 22, 2019, at Countryside Manor in Bristol.
Born on Nov. 16, 1918, in Bakersfield, Vt., she was a daughter of the late John and Mae (Messier) Hemond. For years, Jackie worked as a waitress for many restaurants in the Bristol area. She was a devoted member of the former Trinity Covenant Church in Plainville and gave a lot of herself in helping with the church. After the closure of the church, Jackie attended the Asbury United Methodist Church here in Bristol.
Jackie is survived by her son, David A. Damon of Bristol; her daughter and son-in-law, Donna Lee and Bertil Carlson also of Bristol; a sister, Rosaline Perry of St. Albans, Vt.; her grandson, Dennis Damon and his wife, Pamela; three great-grandchildren, Chrystal, Justin, and Teresa; several great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Jackie was predeceased by five brothers, two sisters, and her grandson, David L. Damon.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m., at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., in Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday morning, from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows St., Albans, VT 05478 or by visiting www.franklincountyanimalrescue.org/donate. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019