Jeannette (Bielinski) Kuskoski, 83, of Bradenton, Fla., and Terryville, wife of the late John H. Kuskoski, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Jeannette was born Sept. 29, 1936, in Poland. She was the daughter of the late John Bielinski and Julia (Sladewski) Bielinski. Prior to her retirement she was employed at General Electric of Plainville. She was a parishioner of S S. Peter & Paul Church, Bradenton and St. Casimir Church, Terryville. She was a member of the Rosary Society, the Ladies Guild, and the church choir.
Jeannette is survived by her son, Richard Kuskoski and wife, Geralyn, of Old Saybrook; her daughter, Diane Boylan and husband, Christopher, of Terryville; her sister, Ceil Boucher and her husband, Ron of Fla.; her brother, Jack Bielinski and his wife, Beth, of Conn.; her grandchildren, Andrea, Evan, Christopher, Jordan, Luke, Brenna and Bailey; her great-grandchild, Natalie and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Herkert.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate her life and that of her late husband, John H. Kuskoski Jr. will be held at 11 a.m., on Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Casimir Church, in Terryville.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, St. Casimir Church,19 Electric Ave. Thomaston, Ct. 06787.
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019