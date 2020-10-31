1/
Jeannine (Duchaine) Reeves
1931 - 2020
Jeannine (Duchaine) Reeves, beloved wife of the late Robert Reeve Sr., passed away October 29, 2020 at Livewell in Plantsville.
She was born on March 20, 1931 in Bristol. She spent 22 years in Clearwater, FL after retirement from a long career at Superior Electric. She did many years of volunteer work at Hospice while in Florida before moving back to Bristol.
She is Survived by daughters Susan Reeves of Brooklyn, NY, Jeannine Brunet and husband Sam of Bristol, Sheila Parker and husband Dan of Bristol, and a son Craig Reeves and wife Betsy of Clearwater, FL. Grandchildren: Thomas Reeves, Christa Felton and husband Danny, Nicholas Reeves and wife Gaby, Samantha Reeves, Meghan Reeves and Justin Brunet. Great-grandchildren: Abigail and Charlotte Felton. A sister Alice Ricker of Canton and a brother Frederick Duchaine and wife Phyllis of Florida.
She was predeceased by her son Robert Reeves Jr.
The family would like to thank the staff of Livewell for their wonderful care during the last year of her life.
There will be a private family service.

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 31, 2020.
