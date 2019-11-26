|
|
Jeffrey Chase Foster, 74, passed away from pancreatic cancer on November 9 in his
daughter Karen's home in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born in Bristol in 1945, the son of
Henry Foster and Barbara Chase Foster.
Jeff was a bright student with a mischievous streak. He attended Bristol Eastern High
School where his father was a math teacher, lettering in tennis and joining the National
Honor Society. He went to Brown University with his future wife, Muriel McCormick,
whom he'd dated in high school. Jeff majored in applied mathematics and studied
computer programming. After college Jeff and Muriel married and moved to Chester,
New Jersey. Jeff worked for Bell Laboratories, AT&T and Lucent Technologies and
made important contributions to the field of computer-aided design. He then formed his
own company, Twin-Bridge Consulting, and taught at Stevens Institute of Technology.
Jeff and Muriel separated in 2010, and Jeff married his business partner Grace Chang
in 2014. Grace passed away from stomach cancer in May of 2019.
Jeff's easy-going nature, his kindness, his sense of humor and love of people made him
beloved of family and friends.
Jeff is survived by his first wife Muriel Foster, his sister Linda (Jim) Henry, his children
Karen (Benjamin) de Foy, Susan Foster, and Michael Foster (Lauren Lacey), four
nieces, two nephews, and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by Grace's children
Patrick Chang (Jessica Chan) and Christine Chang (Russell Sutton) and her four
grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in Maine in the summer of 2020. Correspondence may
be addressed to Karen de Foy at [email protected].
Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 26, 2019