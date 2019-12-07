|
Jeffrey Coffeen Greger, 57, died on November 14, 2019 in Hartford, CT. He was born in Wurzburg,
Germany on January 10, 1962 joining his brother Michael and his parents Trinka and Jerry. He was
received with much joy and love.
A graduate of Bristol Eastern High School, he served in the US Navy aboard the submarine rescue ship
'Sunbird'. On his return to civilian life he settled in Bristol, CT. married, and welcomed two sons Jake
and Cody, the lights of his life. Professionally he became an accomplished steel rigger.
Jeff was a natural athlete whether it was diving off of the high board at the age of 8, skiing the peaks of
Cannon Mountain with friends or playing football. He was ebullient and fearless, enjoying every minute
of each adventure.
Loyal and protective of his friends and family he was never happier than the times he was 'hanging out'
at home with friends and later with his boys.
Jeff is survived by his mother Katrinka Greger; his sons Jake and granddaughter Lyric Rose, Cody and
wife Alyssa and their mother Roberta Greger; his sister Suzanna Compositor and her daughters Jessica
and Jacqueline; his brothers Peter and Michael Greger and Michael's wife Barbara and their daughters
Kristen and Samantha; his cousin Nelie Doak Brown and her husband Chris; and his uncle Jeff Craw and
his wife Wendy.
He was predeceased by his father Gerald Greger, his aunt Cornelia Chapin, his cousin Christopher Doak,
and his grandparents the Rev. Harold and Janet Craw and Agnes and Adolph Greger.
He is also survived by many loving friends and family.
To honor Jeff's memory please do something every day to show love and compassion to someone. This
is his legacy of love and life.
A service of remembrance will be celebrated on January 11, 2020 at 1PM at the Deep River
Congregational Church with the Reverend Timothy Haut officiating. A reception for friends and family
will follow at the church.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 7, 2019